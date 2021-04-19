Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Macerich in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.45.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -139.98 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Macerich by 7.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

