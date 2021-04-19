Piper Sandler Weighs in on PBF Energy Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.62). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($6.07) EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBF. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

PBF Energy stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 275,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.