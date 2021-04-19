Saia, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saia in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $242.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $247.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,669,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

