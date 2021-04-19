Cormark Comments on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$27.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.98. The company has a market cap of C$49.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

