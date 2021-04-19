Russel Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.64.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$28.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$13.20 and a 52-week high of C$28.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 72.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 389.74%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

