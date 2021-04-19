Royal Bank of Canada Increases (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Price Target to C$2.25

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on shares of (OPS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

