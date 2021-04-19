Warburg Research Reiterates “€28.50” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.49 ($29.99).

ETR TEG opened at €26.20 ($30.82) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €18.23 ($21.45) and a 52-week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.47 and a 200-day moving average of €25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

