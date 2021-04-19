UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €125.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.54 ($127.69).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €103.68 ($121.98) on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.43.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

