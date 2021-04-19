B. Riley Comments on Workhorse Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

WKHS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of WKHS opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workhorse Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after buying an additional 485,381 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,445 shares of company stock worth $11,750,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

