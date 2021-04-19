Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £607,620 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider John Mansell sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total transaction of £607,620 ($793,859.42).

Shares of Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 743 ($9.71) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £733.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 361 ($4.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 688.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 634.94.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday.

