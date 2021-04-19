Lowland Investment Company Plc (LON:LWI) Insider Purchases £6,470 in Stock

Lowland Investment Company Plc (LON:LWI) insider Susan Gaynor Coley acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) per share, with a total value of £6,470 ($8,453.10).

Shares of LWI opened at GBX 1,295 ($16.92) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,232.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,127.79. Lowland Investment Company Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 875 ($11.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,310.80 ($17.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The stock has a market cap of £349.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Lowland Investment’s payout ratio is -0.16%.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

