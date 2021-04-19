CEEK VR Trading 21.8% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $430,894.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00090928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.19 or 0.00685786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

