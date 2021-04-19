Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 48.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00288750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00028438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.17 or 0.00734956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,462.86 or 1.00994235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.05 or 0.00870079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.