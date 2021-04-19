QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0417 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $20.83 million and $411,468.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00090928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.19 or 0.00685786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

