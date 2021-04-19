sUSD (SUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.65 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. sUSD has a market cap of $144.31 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.25 or 0.00693453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,587.16 or 0.06293505 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

