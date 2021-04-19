Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $471.78 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Electroneum has a market cap of $471.78 million and $3.45 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 103% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,856,031,578 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.