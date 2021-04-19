PRiVCY (PRIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $188,237.84

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $188,237.84 and $941.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded 169.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

