EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0310 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $176,566.93 and approximately $63,388.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00072965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00091283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.07 or 0.00688620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

