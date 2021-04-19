Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading 186.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 186.7% higher against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $18,020.98 and approximately $560.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00281787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00028486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.00726419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,166.18 or 1.00148755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.00874083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

