Megacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $788,518.79 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.80 or 0.00490171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,461,243 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.