Head to Head Comparison: Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) vs. CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI)

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Glu Mobile has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glu Mobile and CMTSU Liquidation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile $411.40 million 5.34 $8.87 million $0.06 207.83 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Glu Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares Glu Mobile and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile 1.44% 2.79% 1.55% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glu Mobile and CMTSU Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile 1 10 2 0 2.08 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glu Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $11.68, suggesting a potential downside of 6.34%. Given Glu Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glu Mobile is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glu Mobile beats CMTSU Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc. engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Paul Zuzelo and Kristian Segerstrale in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

