$0.82 EPS Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.88. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $47.10. 146,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,536. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

