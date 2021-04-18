MetaHash (MHC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.53 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $114.12 million and $5.53 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00067498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00280330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00028790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.51 or 0.00728424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,739.54 or 0.99468007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.95 or 0.00871190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,668,576,329 coins and its circulating supply is 2,499,282,464 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

