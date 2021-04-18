Beldex (BDX) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $58.51 million and $2,260.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.