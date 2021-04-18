DAO Maker Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.02 or 0.00012343 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $138.24 million and $13.38 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00067282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00279665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004368 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.45 or 0.00723703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.61 or 0.99940637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.15 or 0.00862123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,540,470 coins and its circulating supply is 19,699,636 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

