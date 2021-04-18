Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $507.55 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $507.55 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00004765 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020928 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

