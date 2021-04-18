Clever DeFi Price Reaches $9.67 on Exchanges (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $196,667.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $9.67 or 0.00017038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00066320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00278012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00028589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.04 or 0.00724445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,766.48 or 1.00049934 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.00850440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.