Dock (DOCK) Tops One Day Volume of $17.71 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $69.10 million and $17.71 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00071194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00054336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00089794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00670952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040698 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 852,894,035 coins and its circulating supply is 661,169,680 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

