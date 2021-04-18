Bitcoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.38 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $18.88 billion and $11.38 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $1,008.86 or 0.01778090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,738.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.77 or 0.00584744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001895 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004598 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,712,744 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

