Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Achieves Market Cap of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00067070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00278187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00028489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00717909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,701.23 or 0.99799111 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.94 or 0.00850021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

