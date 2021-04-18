Linker Coin Price Hits $0.0430 on Major Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $18,374.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.49 or 0.00674980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

