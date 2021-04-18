Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 314,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,937. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $639.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,558,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 241,158 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

