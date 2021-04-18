Skrumble Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.96 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $7.44 million and $1.96 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

