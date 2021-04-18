SuperFarm Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.99 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $235.18 million and $17.99 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00004060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

