FuzeX (FXT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $414.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.18 or 0.00668887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.