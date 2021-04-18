Meta Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.18 or 0.00668887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

