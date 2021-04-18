Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $247,967.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00067117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00279275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00225129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

