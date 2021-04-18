Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $4.61 million and $22.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00071433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00089762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00669336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00040263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.