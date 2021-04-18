Woodcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $130,618.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $910,193.57 and $130,618.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,890.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,250.24 or 0.03955415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.70 or 0.01792411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.13 or 0.00488897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00588215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.66 or 0.00602323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.79 or 0.00460159 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

