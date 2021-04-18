Rapidz (RPZX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.63 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $85,726.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00071433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00089762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00669336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00040263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.