SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.32 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $8.32 million and $131,811.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.83 or 0.00567025 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006642 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020671 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.44 or 0.03777102 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 134,460,904 coins and its circulating supply is 111,228,573 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

