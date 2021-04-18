Jetcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $425,726.52 and approximately $1.15 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00089332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00670112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

