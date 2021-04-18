$187.70 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce $187.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $194.40 million. James River Group reported sales of $110.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $787.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.80 million to $812.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $875.45 million, with estimates ranging from $847.50 million to $903.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of James River Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 50,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in James River Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in James River Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in James River Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 205,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. James River Group has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

