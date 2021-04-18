Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 326,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIMAF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linamar from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linamar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. 1,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376. Linamar has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $72.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

