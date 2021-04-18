Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVZMY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,774. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.8492 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.