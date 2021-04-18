$160.96 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post sales of $160.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $166.02 million. Employers posted sales of $188.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $645.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $617.30 million to $673.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $669.02 million, with estimates ranging from $635.90 million to $702.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.57 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 153,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,145. Employers has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of -0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

