$582.99 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report sales of $582.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $617.80 million and the lowest is $562.50 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $442.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 1,039,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,144. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.