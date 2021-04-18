Thunder Token (TT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.56 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $133.97 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.39 or 0.00428798 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001835 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

