USDX [Kava] Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001238 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $44.73 million and $1.38 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014182 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003878 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 63,928,223 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

