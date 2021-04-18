Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $823.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,994. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.89. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

