Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $823.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,994. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.89. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.